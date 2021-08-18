Cancel
Extra hours proposed for highway superintendent

By Benjamin Joe ben.joe@lockportjournal.com
Posted by 
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 8 days ago

Superintendent of Highways and Parks Mike Hoffman will receive a boost in his paycheck if a resolution sponsored by First Ward Alderman Joe Oates passes the Common Council at its meeting today.

Hoffman is the only department head who works part time, Oates said, and is a trusted employee of the city. If he’s given additional work, as the resolution stipulates, he should be paid for those extra hours and compensated for going “above and beyond.”

The resolution mandates that Hoffman submit a plan to the Common Council by September 8 and be ready to present to the council during its work session. The hours he works to put together such a plan and presentation will be compensated, said Oates, if the resolution passes.

“He’s a part-time employee,” Oates said. “He’s got plenty to do with what he’s got doing and this would be over and above.”

The presentation should show how his department could use $100,000 – the targeted budget amount needed – to address removal of tree stumps, street sweeping and sewer receiver clean out.

Measures to do this could include equipment rental, overtime for workers, hiring seasonal help, as well as contracting out some of the work and any other expenses he thinks is necessary to complete the job.

Oates said that the money is in the fund balance and stimulus money the city is set to receive. He also said the position should get some attention from the council..

“We’re going to give him some additional hours (to plan this),” he said. “And maybe we should really look if that should be a full-time job.”

The resolution will be voted on today at the Common Council’s regular meeting.

Hoffman couldn’t be reached for comment.

Comments / 0

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport, NY
374
Followers
59
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

