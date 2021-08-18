Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Newly unearthed video offers rare glimpse of wanted fugitive

By Matthew Mosk
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7hBH_0bUv5yXn00

This report is part of Season 2 of the ABC News podcast, "Have You Seen This Man? ," hosted by "The View's" Sunny Hostin. It follows the U.S. Marshals' ongoing mission to find John Ruffo, who engineered one of the most outlandish frauds in U.S. history, vanished in 1998 and has never been found. A four-part Hulu Original limited series on the global search for Ruffo is currently in production from ABC News Longform. MORE HERE

A former employee of convicted swindler John Ruffo has come forward with a rare home video showing the wanted fugitive before he disappeared more than 20 years ago.

The VHS video recording, which was filmed in 1995, shows Ruffo talking and strumming a guitar while socializing at the home of Jodylynn Bachiman, a family friend who worked for Ruffo as an office assistant at his New York City computer firm in the 90s.

The U.S. Marshals, who have been hunting Ruffo for almost three decades, say the video shows Ruffo at a time when he was committing one of the largest bank frauds in U.S. history.

The Marshals' manhunt for Ruffo is the subject of a new season of the ABC News podcast, " Have You Seen This Man ." The podcast tells the story of his swindle and tracks the global search for Ruffo, which has been re-invigorated in recent months as the Marshals have followed new leads in the decades-old case.

NEW EPISODES: 'Have You Seen This Man' podcast: Join the global manhunt for John Ruffo

Ruffo was arrested in 1996 after authorities say he negotiated more than $350 million in loans for a bogus business project. He pleaded guilty to a raft of federal charges in 1998 and received a 17-year sentence. But on the day he was scheduled to report to prison, he vanished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEmJ5_0bUv5yXn00
U.S. Marshals - U.S. Marshals' wanted poster for John Ruffo.

The Marshals consider the newly uncovered video recording of Ruffo to be significant, even if it comes from before his escape, because it offers a rare chance to see and hear the man who now sits on the agency’s Top 15 Most Wanted list. The only other known videos of Ruffo do not include his talking at length, according to the Marshals.

Senior inspector Chris Leuer, who is overseeing the case with Deputy U.S. Marshal Danielle Shimchick, told ABC News, “a home video is something we rarely receive.”

“It can provide us with a ton of information about our fugitive as their guard isn’t up," Leuer said. It’s just them acting normal in a safe environment.”

MORE: Who is on US Marshals' top 'Most Wanted' list

Bachiman said she found the video while searching through old belongings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tD1p_0bUv5yXn00
ABC NEWS - PHOTO: JOHN RUFFO

"[Ruffo] would always come over and play the guitar. Always. And my son loved it," she said.

Bachiman spent several years working for Ruffo's firm. She was arrested in 1996 when the FBI first exposed the scheme, but was later cleared of any charges or allegations of wrongdoing.

“Now looking back, it's traumatic,” Bachiman said, of that time. “It haunts you no matter how much time goes by.”

Listen, subscribe and rate "Have You Seen This Man?" on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Amazon Music , iHeartRadio , Spotify , Stitcher , TuneIn and Audacy .

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

379K+
Followers
97K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ruffo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Fugitive#Amazon Music#Video Recording#The U S Marshals#Hulu Original#Abc News Longform#Abc News Photo#Fbi#Google Podcasts#Iheartradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
California StateSFGate

More questions than answers after autopsy of California family found dead on hiking trail

An initial autopsy has revealed few clues in the mystery of what happened to a California family found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest south of Yosemite. John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter Miju — as well as their family dog — were found dead at the Devil's Gulch area in the south fork of the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said. Responding agencies treated the scene as a hazmat situation due to their uncertainty about the cause of the fatalities.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

New surveillance video shows final moments on camera of newlyweds murdered while camping in Utah

Newly released footage shows some of the last moments captured on camera of murdered newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, who were shot to death at a Utah campsite last week.The footage, taken in Woody’s Tavern in Moab, pictures the semi-regulars smiling, chatting and hanging out with friends. There has been local discord regarding when the women were last in the bar, with police initially claiming it was on 14 August. But Woody’s owner publicly posted on Facebook that it was a night earlier – while railing against authorities.The bodies of the women, aged 38 and 24, were discovered...
Celebritiesnewsitem.com

Woman weeps while testifying against R. Kelly about assault

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, first claiming Kelly had a Girl Scout fetish and then weeping when a prosecutor asked her to read out loud from a journal entry describing how he allegedly beat and choked her the last time they were together in 2010.
CelebritiesPopculture

TLC Reality Star Arrested for DUI

A former TLC star is reportedly in the midst of a serious legal matter. According to ABC 4 News, a Utah-based news affiliate, My Little Life alum Lee Liston was arrested and charged with a DUI. The outlet reported that Liston led police on a chase down on a Utah highway.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mother of missing Claudia Lawrence ‘in shock’ over new police search

The mother of missing Claudia Lawrence has said she is in “utter shock” over the new police search for her daughter.Officers are currently investigating a popular fishing spot near York as part of the search for the 35-year-old, who is suspected to have been murdered.Ms Lawrence said “every single day is a nightmare” since her daughter disappeared. “It’s so much to take in in a short time and nothing seems to happen for a long, long time then everything came together and I haven’t had time to really digest,” she told BBC Radio York.North Yorkshire Police confirmed on Tuesday an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy