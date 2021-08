KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some Jackson County executives are considering whether to use $136 million in pandemic relief funds to rehabilitate the county courthouse. County Manager Troy Schulte told legislators Monday the funds could finance the first phase of a $255.4 million courthouse renovation. The law requires that projects that use the money are related to the pandemic. Schulte argued the renovation would allow the public to have more social distance than they currently do in the older, smaller courthouse. Critics suggested the money could be better used to help small businesses and nonprofits hurt by the pandemic, or people struggling to find affordable housing.