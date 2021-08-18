Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PRESIDENTS

lincolnjournal.com
 8 days ago

Died Jan. 22, 1973, of a heart attack at the Johnson Texas ranch where he was buried after lying in state in Washington, D.C. He brought a lot of political experience with him to the White House when he became president after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. He was secretary to Representative R. S. Kleberg 1932 to 1935, then appointed Texas state director of the National Youth Administration by President Franklin Roosevelt. He was first elected to Congress in 1937.

www.lincolnjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndon Baines Johnson
Person
John F Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Salute#American#The White House#The Us Navy#The Silver Star#Democratic#Great Society#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
White House
Related
POTUSWashington Post

American presidents have a gullibility problem when it comes to foreign affairs

Recent American presidents, whether Democrat or Republican, seem to have a gullibility problem. Recall when the George W. Bush administration was convinced by advice from CIA agents in Iraq and “friendly” Iraqi operators that U.S. troops would be greeted as liberators by Iraqis offering flowers and candy. Vice President Dick Cheney said as much to Tim Russert on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in 2003. The trope was so often repeated that one CIA agent suggested delivering tiny U.S. flags to the Iraqi people so they could wave them when we shocked the country into a state of awe.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Meghan McCain hits out as Kamala Harris visits father’s memorial in Hanoi: ‘Honour my dad by helping Afghans’

Meghan McCain took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday after the latter lay flowers for her late father, Senator John McCain, at a memorial for him in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking the location where he was shot down during the Vietnam War.The conservative talk show host, who left The View earlier this year, told Ms Harris in a tweet on Thursday that the way to honour her father’s passing would be to ensure that “every single” American and Afghan who aided US forces during the nearly 20-year occupation were safe from the Taliban.“If you want to honor my dads...
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan. Despite using different words to describe the current situation in Afghanistan, Republican and Democratic members of the House of Representatives asked for an extension of the existing August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the nation on Tuesday.
Owensboro, KYwevv.com

Sen. McConnell Reacts to Calls to Impeach Pres. Biden over Afghanistan Exit

On Monday, Senator Mitch McConnell sat down with 44News Anchor Jessica Hartman in Owensboro, Kentucky. The topic at the forefront of the discussion was the current crisis in Afghanistan. Thousands of Americans and allies remain in the country which has fallen back into the hands of the Taliban. The U.S. has ramped up efforts to evacuate after the exit strategy went sideways.
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy