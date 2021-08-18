Cancel
Education

BOE appoints Cummings to vacant seat

By NANCY PEYTON The Lincoln Journal
 8 days ago

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education selected Rod Cummings of Alum Creek to fill the vacancy left by the recent passing of member Larry Wilkerson during one of two special meetings August 9. The board spent two hours in executive session Monday morning to perform two phone interviews...

