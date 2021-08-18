BOE appoints Cummings to vacant seat

The Yancey County Board of Education Chairman Edwin Fortner has responded to a letter he received from Governor Roy Cooper, Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of NC Dept of Health and Human Services and State Health Director Dr. Betty Tilson. Fortner received the letter after the Board unanimously voted to not mandate mask wearing in Yancey County Schools but rather make it optional. The letter included a urgent request that Yancey Schools fully implement the North Carolina Strong Schools NC Toolkit and reverse their decision. In Fortner’s letter he stated that the Board had obtained legal counsel in order to meet the requirements of the Toolkit as the Board seeks to ensure the safe, efficient operation of Yancey County Schools. Further he stated that the mask or no mask issue has divided the community and their decision was not taken lightly. He also noted that students and staff spend 40 hours per week in school but they spend 120 hours outside of school over which the Board has no control over travel, activities and personal choices. Fortner then said that because of the negativity Cooper received when he mandated masks statewide, closed schools and financially destroyed local businesses, he is now putting those decisions off on the local Board. Fortner stated, “I will not attempt to intimidate or coerce board members to abandon their convictions. We are elected to represent the people of Yancey County solely. For these reasons, Mr. Cooper, I will not attempt to assume your elected duties. While you may not agree with my decision, I do ask this one thing. Please continue to pray for Yancey County Schools.” Respectfully, Edwin Fortner.