Hamlin prepping for upcoming events

By NANCY PEYTON The Lincoln Journal
lincolnjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMLIN — The town of Hamlin is gearing up for two major events in the month of September. The Second annual Hog Wild Backyard BBQ Bash is set for Labor Day weekend at Lincoln Primary Care in Hamlin. Money raised will benefit the Lincoln County Schools’ food pantries. The Hamlin...

#Arts And Crafts#Lincoln Primary Care#The Hamlin Town Council#Steak Cookoff Association#Carnivore Bbq
