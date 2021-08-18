Hamlin prepping for upcoming events

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Check out these events happening in the area!. The Friends Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, August 20 at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau. It is an annual four-person scramble with proceeds benefiting community efforts to feed hungry children in our area. Since 2018, this event has provided 403 elementary students with backpacks of food for the weekend. In addition, 375 family members benefited from 70,000 meals provided by our Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Program. Your support will help us feed more hungry children in our area. Tournament rain date will be August 27, 2021. Payment must be received by Monday, July 26, 2021. Dalhousie Golf Club is located at 4700 Cord’s Way in Cape Girardeau.