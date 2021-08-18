Work session held on possible school consolidation

Aug. 15, 1946, in The Star: The number of public schools attended by Black students in the Calhoun County school system will be reduced to 12 from its present 21 by the time the fall term begins Aug. 24, Superintendent A. C. Shelton announced today. Shelton said many of those schooling facilities are actually just churches, “where conditions were unfavorable.” Schools for Black children in the Duke, Wellington and Weaver communities will be consolidated with Brutonville, while Cherry Grove and Zuni will be consolidated with Mount Eagle. Fair Hope pupils will be transported to Choccolocco and high school pupils will be picked up there, and at DeArmanville, and carried to Hobson City together with pupils of Oconee to be picked up along the way. Two single-teacher white schools will also be abandoned, said Shelton. Sulphur Springs will merge with Ohatchee and Chosea Springs will merge with White Plains.