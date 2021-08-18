Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Work session held on possible school consolidation

By NANCY PEYTON The Lincoln Journal
lincolnjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMLIN — Lincoln County Schools held a special meeting on Aug. 9 to detail the timeline for a possible consolidation of Duval PK-8 and Midway Elementary. The consolidation plans hinge on when Lincoln County receives funding from the School Building Authority for the construction of a new facility. The funding announcements will be made December 13.

www.lincolnjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
SBA
News Break
Politics
Related
Educationlincolnjournal.com

Lincoln County Schools adopts mask policy

HAMLIN — Mere hours before the intended start of the 2021 school year August 18, the Lincoln County Board of Education voted to adopt a mask policy recommended to them by the Lincoln County Health Department. This vote came during the regularly scheduled meeting August 17 after an update on...
Lincoln County, NClincolnjournal.com

Lincoln impacted by bouts of flooding

HAMLIN — Flood waters were elevated across most of Lincoln County for the majority of last week. The flooding led to a delay in the start of the 2021 school year for local students, as well as an early release from school last week. “Due to high water, Lincoln County...
EducationNECN

School Committee Pushes Back on RI Governor's School Mask Rules

A Rhode Island school committee is pushing back against the governor’s executive order requiring masks in schools, voting to allow “conscientious objections” to the directive. The Glocester School Committee also voted Monday night to authorize lawyers to explore the legality of Gov. Daniel McKee’s order issued last week that requires...
bluemountaineagle.com

School district holds questionable session

The Grant School Board discussed planning, policies and staffing during a questionable executive session behind closed doors Thursday. The school board had announced a special meeting open to the public to take place Thursday evening to discuss requirements for returning to school, including Gov. Kate Brown’s recent order that all educators, school staff and volunteers get vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval of vaccines, whichever is later.
Taylor County, WVWBOY

Taylor County Board of Education updates Covid-19 guidelines

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Board of Education heavily discussed adding a masks mandate for their county schools. At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Taylor County Superindent Christy Miller read a letter from some parents in the county asking the board to let the parents decide if their kids wear a mask to school or not.
Bourbon County, KSfortscott.biz

Agenda of Bourbon County Commission Budget Work Session

1st District-Lynne Oharah Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District-Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District-Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk-Kendell Mason. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM WITH NO PUBLIC. MEETING WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING ON YOUTUBE. Call to Order. Flag Salute. 2022 Budget Work Session. Justifications for Executive Session:
Christian County, KYwhopam.com

EDC supports school board’s decision to consolidate

The South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council is supporting the Christian County School Board’s decision to consolidate Hopkinsville and Christian County High Schools. Appearing on WHOP Friday morning EDC Executive Director Carter Hendricks says the county needs updated facilities and he would have supported getting them with one large building...
Christian County, KYwhopam.com

Christian Co. School Board votes to move forward with high school consolidation

The Christian County School Board voted to move forward with consolidation of the local high schools at Thursday’s meeting. The board heard multiple public comments at the start of the meeting, including from Anna Norris, who was staunchly against the consolidation, and informed the board that she felt they were disingenuous throughout the public forums and that they would be making an irresponsible choice if they voted in favor of combining the two high schools.
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Cobb School Board work session ends in argument over adding COVID-19 to agenda

An item was conspicuously absent from the agenda for Cobb County Board of Education’s Thursday meeting – COVID-19. Despite soaring cases in the county, classes sent home for virtual learning, and Vice Chairman David Banks making national news for emailing false COVID-19 information, there was no mention of the pandemic on the official agenda. At the end of the afternoon work session, board member Tre Hutchins requested to discuss COVID-19 safety protocols at the evening meeting.
Calhoun County, ALAnniston Star

Look Back ... to a consolidation of county schools for black students, 1946

Aug. 15, 1946, in The Star: The number of public schools attended by Black students in the Calhoun County school system will be reduced to 12 from its present 21 by the time the fall term begins Aug. 24, Superintendent A. C. Shelton announced today. Shelton said many of those schooling facilities are actually just churches, “where conditions were unfavorable.” Schools for Black children in the Duke, Wellington and Weaver communities will be consolidated with Brutonville, while Cherry Grove and Zuni will be consolidated with Mount Eagle. Fair Hope pupils will be transported to Choccolocco and high school pupils will be picked up there, and at DeArmanville, and carried to Hobson City together with pupils of Oconee to be picked up along the way. Two single-teacher white schools will also be abandoned, said Shelton. Sulphur Springs will merge with Ohatchee and Chosea Springs will merge with White Plains.
Acworth, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Acworth Board of Aldermen work session tomorrow

The Acworth Board of Aldermen will hold a work session tomorrow, Monday August 16, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the city council chambers at Acworth City Hall, 4415. A. Presentation of Police Department GACP State Recertification. B. Townhome Moratorium Update. C. City Manager Update. D. Executive...
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

School Officials Urged To Consider All Options During Consolidation Forum

Community members are encouraging Christian County School officials to consider all options before deciding to consolidate Hopkinsville and Christian County High Schools. During the third school forum at South Christian Elementary School Thursday night Superintendent Chris Bentzel, Operations Director Josh Hunt, and Director of Instruction Jessica Addison presented information about the proposed consolidation prior to public comments. Bentzel says we need to do what is best for students, noting he will have children impacted by the decision.
Christian County, KYwhopam.com

Final CCPS high school consolidation public forum hears questions, concerns

The Christian County Public School System hosted their third and final public forum concerning the possible consolidation of the two local high schools Thursday evening. This forum was held at South Christian Elementary School and officials discussed the process that led to the recommendation, including the establishment of the Local Planning Committee, and a High Schools Steering Committee, who reviewed information and possibilities concerning unmet facility needs in the district. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says their hope with consolidation is to offer an education experience that develops the whole child by surrounding them with the tools they need to succeed.
Politicselkhornmediagroup.com

Pendleton council has a work session

PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council holds a work session at 6:30 p.m. today (Tuesday) in council chambers. The first item on the agenda is an executive session. During that closed-door meeting, the council will explore an issue or issues that relate to real property and litigation. Following the session,...
EducationThe Post and Courier

SCSBA calls upon members regarding masks in schools

The South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) calls upon members of the State General Assembly to suspend temporary provisos regarding masks in schools and virtual learning, or take whatever steps necessary, to empower local school boards and school districts to make local decisions in order to better protect students and staff as the 2021-2022 school year begins.
pasadenanow.com

School Board Could Restore Superintendent’s Emergency Powers

The Pasadena Board of Education could vote to once again grant Superintendent Brian McDonald emergency powers that would allow him to expend funds and close schools to combat a local health emergency. “The resolution is to simply grant me the authority to make swift decisions and have them ratified at...
Lexington, TNLexington Progress

Lexington city Board Holds Lengthy Work Session

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington had their regular monthly work session on Monday evening, August 16, 2021. The work session is the non-voting meeting of the board. An application for a retail package liquor store was submitted to the board by Jay Shree Laxmi Krupa LLC, to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy