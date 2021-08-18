BACK IN TIME

2005: The Aug.17 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:. Smith plans ethics complaint; Go ahead given for $1 million bond for new school project; Health Department puts courthouse on notice for smoking violations; Trial dates set in vote buying case; Warners summoned as witnesses in vote buying trial; Land owners test limits of Lincoln’s dilapidated building enforcement agency; GVHS class of 1956 planning 50th reunion; “Looking back at the family tree” by Phyllis Stowers reflects on many ancestors, including Hill-Lovejoy, etc. & Stowers-Angle, etc., many many more; Lee Arnold’s “Lair of the Poison Pen” was One link in grocery store chain cleans up its act; The Gripes & Gratitudes had many titles; Hunters must have landowners permission; Car show draws big crowd in Alum Creek; Gardening & Yardening by Thursy Baker “Reader’s peonies question finally answered”; LCOC announces quarterly homemaker/caregiver as Rachel Smith by Alice J. Tomblin, Exec. Dir.; Two men arrested while attempting break in at Yawkey Car Wash; Who, what, when, where column by Phyllis Stowers drew lots of attention naming relatives, neighbors, etc. for years and Anna Lee Tooley Pridemore, 79, Hurricane was the feature in the Aug. 10th issue; Secretary of State sends election fraud investigators throughout state.