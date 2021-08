York is one of England’s most famous cathedral cities. Located in the county of Yorkshire in Northern England, York has a varied and rich history that encompasses Viking rule and invasion and Roman settlements. So it’s not surprising that the best things to do in York involve delving into its past. York gets its name from the Vikings who settled there, naming the area Jorvik. Since Viking times, the city has developed its stunning architecture to its current appearance today. The city incorporates Georgian townhouses, a Victorian railway station, and a cathedral that dates back to the 7th century. Despite York originally being settled as a Roman city, only 2% of the Roman city has been discovered, with new finds appearing regularly.