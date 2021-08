How did I find about these brownies (which are perfect for sending to friends)? It's all thanks to my name. There are two types of people in the world: fudgy brownie people and cakey brownie people. The latter should probably stop reading right now (and head over to this Cakey Brownies recipe), because this story goes out to all the folks who like thick, rich brownies that practically melt on your tongue and most definitely leave trails of chocolate over your two front teeth when you take a bite. Or at least that was my experience when I dove into a box of Bertha Mae’s Brownies Sea Salt & Caramel brownies.