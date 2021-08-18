Cancel
Washington State

Tuckwilla Man Falls Asleep, Causing Collision That Blocks SR 12 For Several Hours.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Patrol says that falling asleep at the wheel was the cause of a collision that blocked State Route 12 Westbound on Tuesday for several hours. The collision occurred on August 17th 2021 just before 3:00 pm when a 59-year-old Tuckwilla man driving a 2015 Kenworth Semi Truck tractor pulling a trailer was traveling westbound State Route 12 and had passed Clemons Road approaching Bryrwood Drive when he fell asleep. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and rolled onto its side coming to rest blocking both westbound lanes.

