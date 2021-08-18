The World's Most Expensive Pinot Noirs
Pick a list of the most expensive Burgundies and where would you put the fabled Domaine de la Romanée-Conti? At the top?. Maybe it's time to think again, because while DRC is certainly still one of the world's most expensive wines, it has been not just overtaken at the top, but almost lapped. In fact, comparing the global average prices of the most expensive Pinot Noirs listed on Wine-Searcher shows that DRC, which sat proudly at the top of such lists for years, has suddenly slowed down.www.wine-searcher.com
Comments / 0