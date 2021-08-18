Cancel
MLB

Daniel Johnson launches decisive home run in 3-1 win over Twins

By Let's Go Tribe
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA game that started as a pitcher’s duel ended as one as well, with one giant donger right in the middle of it. Eli Morgan and Twins starter Baily Ober battled through four clean back-and-forth innings. The only baserunners until the fifth were when Eli Morgan lost the strike zone a bit in the second inning and a lone single in the fourth. For the Guardians, José Ramírez doubled in the first and Ernie Clement singled to lead off the fourth.

