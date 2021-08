Arguably the biggest attraction at this year's edition of Monterey Car Week was the public unveiling of the all-new Lamborghini Countach. Some of the excitement of the public debut was diminished by the fact that we saw leaked images a few days earlier and obviously saw carefully curated photos of the car in its digital reveal. Despite the fact that we knew what the car would look like, its presence in person remains something to behold. Sadly, while leaks diminished the drama of the digital reveal, a curbed wheel took the sheen off the public debut. Take a look at the Instagram clip below to see the damage.