In Taliban's 7-day march to power, a stunning string of wins

By MATT SEDENSKY AP National Writer
ABC News
 8 days ago

Just a week before Afghanistan’s collapse, things looked staggeringly different, but even for a country scarred by generations of war, the weeklong string of victories by the Taliban stood out as a remarkable turn of events. In just seven days, any lingering dreams of a free Afghanistan died. As last...

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Men from Afghanistan’s secret gay community say they are living through a ‘nightmare’ and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

Several gay Afghans spoke to Insider and described how they live in fear of their life after the Taliban’s victory. The Taliban plans to implement a radical interpretation of Sharia law, making homosexuality punishable by death. One Afghan activist predicted gay people in Afghanistan would be “weeded out and exterminated”...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
Foreign PolicyAOL Corp

Progressive lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, have largely stayed quiet as Afghanistan descends into chaos

Since the Taliban captured Kabul, Democrats and the GOP have attacked the US Afghanistan withdrawal. But prominent progressive lawmakers avoided criticizing President Joe Biden this week. The crisis in Afghanistan could pose a test for the Democratic Party in the 2022 midterm elections. See more stories on Insider's business page.

