High Point, NC

Harris Teeter to sell Hunter Farms plant

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFsKT_0bUuuJVt00
Hunter Farms produces 22 million gallons of milk and 2.3 million gallons of ice cream per year for Harris Teeter stores and other retail and restaurant chains. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Harris Teeter announced Tuesday that it is selling its Hunter Farms dairy processing plant in High Point.

The Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association has the property at 1900 N. Main St. under contract to purchase, and the sale is expected to close Aug. 30, according to Danna Robinson, communications manager for the Matthews-based Harris Teeter supermarket chain.

All of the nearly 160 full-time employees who work at the plant will be retained by the buyer, Robinson said.

Hunter Farms produces 22 million gallons of milk and 2.3 million gallons of ice cream per year for Harris Teeter stores and other retail and restaurant chains, according to its website.

Harris Teeter-branded dairy products will continue to be sourced from the High Point plant, Robinson said.

The 70,660-square-foot facility sits on 5.7 acres and has a Guilford County tax-assessed value of $3.1 million. The proposed purchase price was not disclosed.

It was originally the Borden Dairy Plant. Harris Teeter bought it in 1990 and consolidated it with Hunter Dairy of Charlotte in 2002.

“Harris Teeter would like to thank our skilled and dedicated associates for building a successful business so many organizations depend on and for creating a beloved brand as well as products our shoppers crave,” Robinson said. “We believe Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association will continue the legacy of the Hunter Farms business — investing in the High Point community and providing continued employment for our dedicated and valued associates.”

Based in Reston, Virginia, the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association is owned and operated by more than 900 dairy farms in 13 states. Founded in 1920, the cooperative’s farmers produce 3 billion pounds of milk a year under the Maola brand.

The cooperative also owns processing facilities in Newport News, Virginia; Strasburg, Virginia; Laurel, Maryland; and Landover, Maryland.

“The purchase of the Hunter Farms dairy processing plant is a long-term investment and growth opportunity for our cooperative in the High Point community,” said Jay Bryant, CEO of Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative. “We are excited to strengthen our value-added business and expand our cooperative’s processing footprint in the Southeast. With our five processing plants working in cooperation, we are establishing ourselves as the premier sustainable choice for dairy on the East Coast.”

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531

