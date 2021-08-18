Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

City business draws national complaints

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3kLs_0bUutSAz00
Three online consumer product businesses housed in a building on W. Green Drive have drawn consumer complaints from across the country, according to the Better Business Bureau. PAUL B. JOHNSON | HPE

HIGH POINT — Businesses making specialized decorative prints and tumbler glasses that have operated out of a building in west High Point have generated consumer complaints from across the nation, the Better Business Bureau reports.

Consumers say they have ordered products online from businesses operating under the names Canvas Zone, Patriots Republic and Fink ‘n Stine but never received a shipment and had little or no response to inquiries or complaints, according to the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest N.C.

The consumer agency issued a report Tuesday about the complaints. The three website firms have been based at the same address in a building in the 2000 block of W. Green Drive.

Since January 2021, consumers from 43 states have submitted more than 325 complaints against the three businesses, according to the Better Business Bureau.

As of July 27, the businesses hadn’t responded to 162 of the complaints, resulting in each of the firms getting an “F” rating. The “F” rating is the lowest consumer complaint response category for the Better Business Bureau.

The High Point Enterprise wasn’t able to reach representatives with the businesses on Tuesday. The brick-framed building on W. Green Drive near the intersection with W. Market Center Drive appeared to be abandoned. A large dumpster full of garbage was pushed up against the building in the front parking lot.

The Better Business Bureau reports that it has made numerous attempts by phone, mail, email and social media to reach all three businesses but hasn’t received responses. The bureau reports that the owner of the building told representatives of the consumer agency that the tenant moved out at the end of July.

Consumers with unfulfilled orders can dispute charges for undelivered items or incorrect shipments with their credit card company or bank.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
208
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Business
High Point, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Complaint#Fink N Stine#The High Point Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy