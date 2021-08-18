City business draws national complaints

Three online consumer product businesses housed in a building on W. Green Drive have drawn consumer complaints from across the country, according to the Better Business Bureau. PAUL B. JOHNSON | HPE

HIGH POINT — Businesses making specialized decorative prints and tumbler glasses that have operated out of a building in west High Point have generated consumer complaints from across the nation, the Better Business Bureau reports.

Consumers say they have ordered products online from businesses operating under the names Canvas Zone, Patriots Republic and Fink ‘n Stine but never received a shipment and had little or no response to inquiries or complaints, according to the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest N.C.

The consumer agency issued a report Tuesday about the complaints. The three website firms have been based at the same address in a building in the 2000 block of W. Green Drive.

Since January 2021, consumers from 43 states have submitted more than 325 complaints against the three businesses, according to the Better Business Bureau.

As of July 27, the businesses hadn’t responded to 162 of the complaints, resulting in each of the firms getting an “F” rating. The “F” rating is the lowest consumer complaint response category for the Better Business Bureau.

The High Point Enterprise wasn’t able to reach representatives with the businesses on Tuesday. The brick-framed building on W. Green Drive near the intersection with W. Market Center Drive appeared to be abandoned. A large dumpster full of garbage was pushed up against the building in the front parking lot.

The Better Business Bureau reports that it has made numerous attempts by phone, mail, email and social media to reach all three businesses but hasn’t received responses. The bureau reports that the owner of the building told representatives of the consumer agency that the tenant moved out at the end of July.

Consumers with unfulfilled orders can dispute charges for undelivered items or incorrect shipments with their credit card company or bank.

