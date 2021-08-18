Attorney General Kaul Files Lawsuit Seeking To Force Walker Appointee Off DNR Board

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross and Associated Press Capitol Correspondent Scott Bauer discuss Attorney General Josh Kaul filing a lawsuit to force out the Department of Natural Resources Policy Board Chair Dr. Fred Prehn. The suit argues that state law allows some appointees to government boards to remain past the expiration of their terms if no replacement has been confirmed. Kaul argues that state law on DNR Board appointees includes no similar language. Prehn argues that Kaul's legal action is politically motivated, and that he has the right to continue serving. As reported by Associated Press, Prehn pointed to May 25 analysis by the Legislative Reference Bureau that concluded the state Supreme Court ruled in 1964 that holdover appointees can continue to serve until their replacement wins Senate confirmation. Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Prehn to the board in 2015. His term expired May 1. Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, a move that would give his appointees majority control of the board. But Prehn has refused to step down, insisting he can remain in place until the Senate confirms Naas. The Republican-controlled body has yet to schedule a hearing on Naas’ appointment.