River Road tops Palo Duro under new Head Coach Brent Morris

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 3A River Road Lady Cats hosted the class 5A Palo Duro Dons for a volleyball match. River Road came up with a huge 3-1 win, taking the sets 25-21, 20-25, 26-24 and 25-10. “We had some really good assists and kills, and our big middles were just cranking it. It was good. We’re so much more motivated this year and our offensive stuff is a lot more quick and we have a lot more hustle,” said junior hitter and setter Rylee Kunkel. “I just think it’s coming together this year.”