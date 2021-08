I read your editorial today and I liked your analogy of City Hall. Seems to me that the mayor may get what he wants after all – a new place to roost. I do believe that we have the money to fix up City Hall, plus add the things that need done there, but as usual everybody wants to put it all on the back burner. The past administrators should have taken care of the roof years ago and they deserve the blame, but that isn’t getting it fixed, now is it?