Notice on public offering of shares of AS Tallink Grupp in Estonia and Finland (in the form of Finnish share depositary receipts)

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp (the Company) hereby announces a public offering of the new shares of the Company in Estonia and Finland (in Finland in the form of the Finnish share depositary receipts, FDRs) (the Offering). Â The Offering is conducted on the basis of the prospectus approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (hereinafter the EFSA) on 16 August 2021 that is published on the date of this announcement on the web pages of the Company (https://www.tallink.com/investors/stock-exchange/2021-offering), Nordnet Bank AB Finnish Branch (www.nordnet.fi/fi/tallink) and the EFSA (https://fi.ee/en/investment/registers/registered-public-offerings/approved-prospectuses) (hereinafter Prospectus). The public offering of the new shares is carried out only in Estonia and Finland (in the form of FDRs) and not in any other jurisdiction.

