AS Tallink Grupp will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the Public Offering of Shares
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AS Tallink Grupp will introduce the Public Offering of Shares in Estonia and Finland in an investor webinar. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to join the webinar, scheduled to take place onÂ 23Â AugustÂ 2021Â at 15:00 (EET).Â The webinar will be held in English and prior registration is required. The questions asked in Estonian or Finnish will be addressed in the respective language.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0