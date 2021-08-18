Quadient Announces Partnership with UiPath to Further Enhance and Automate Omnichannel Customer Communications
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it has partnered with leading enterprise automation software company UiPath. Quadient's partnership and integration with UiPath helps enterprises digitally transform customer experiences while maintaining regulatory compliance on customer communications, boosting productivity, reducing cost and improving employee satisfaction.www.streetinsider.com
