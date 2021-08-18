Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Environmental causes of Parkinson's

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been higher rates of Parkinson's in the agriculture community, leading experts to find that pesticides and herbicides are to blame. Listen to what steps to take if you've been exposed and how. Miller Firm can help: MillerFirmLLC.com.

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkinson#Pesticides#Herbicides#Millerfirmllc Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

‘Step-by-Step Walk’ for Parkinson’s returns

The annual 5K walk to support research into Parkinson’s disease returns in person Aug. 21 at Liberty Station. The walk sponsored by the Parkinson’s Association of San Diego can also be done virtually this year. Support of the Step-by-Step Walk enables the association to offer critical resources to thousands of...
Scienceorlandomedicalnews.com

UF Neuroscientists Discover Biomarker with Potential to Aid Parkinson’s Diagnosis

University of Florida neuroscientists have developed a new assay, or test, to detect minute amounts of a protein called tyrosine hydroxylase in blood immune cells of Parkinson’s disease patients, a key finding to aid in the development of a blood test to help diagnose and guide treatment for the neurodegenerative disorder. The findings were published today in the journal npj Parkinson’s Disease.
HealthFlorida Star

How A Parkinson’s Disease-linked Protein Attacks Mitochondria

WASHINGTON — Mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell, may actually be beneficial when split into fragments, according to new research. It demonstrates how a protein associated with Parkinson’s disease can damage the mitochondria, organelles inside cells that carry out a medley of vital tasks. These structures generate energy and regulate the interiors of a cell to maintain a state of […]
Health Servicesbizjournals

Shauna Parkinson

Regional Director of Care Coordination at Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization Inc. Shauna Parkinson has been named Regional Director of Care Coordination in the Western region. Shauna oversees the day-to-day Care Coordination operations in the region, including program administration, service delivery, program staff supervision, and monitoring of services. She oversees the Local Directors in her region and ensures that the organization enrolls, assesses, cares for, and manages ongoing care coordination services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Electronicsptproductsonline.com

Tailoring Wearable Technology and Telehealth to Treat Parkinson’s Disease

A new study from the Southern Medical Program (SMP), based at UBC Okanagan, has examined the use of wearable health technology and telehealth to treat patients with Parkinson’s disease. The study is published in Parkinsonism & Related Disorders. Dr. Daryl Wile, a movement disorder specialist and SMP clinical assistant professor,...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Communication and Connection: What You Say Matters to Those With Parkinson’s

What do you say to someone who is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD)? What words help and what words hinder?. My sister Bev was diagnosed with stage 3 PD, and her caregivers, including me, have challenges in knowing what to say to her and how to say it in the right way. Because of her cognitive issues, which I wrote about in a recent column, we wanted to make sure that we speak to Bev in a manner she can easily understand, and one that is respectful.
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

SPARX3 Intensifies Efforts Toward a Specific Exercise Prescription in Parkinson’s Disease

“Exercise is medicine” is a mantra in the Parkinson’s disease (PD) community, but the lack of specificity around the idea has blunted its impact to date. Now a PD researcher whose work helped establish the mantra is leading two distinct but complementary trials at Cleveland Clinic that aim to turn the concept into useful and tailored prescriptions for exercise in individuals with PD.
Manatee County, FLHerald Tribune

Wilson-Wood Foundation grant supports local Parkinson’s community

The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s recently received a $15,000 grant from The Wilson-Wood Foundation to help provide essential care advising, resource referrals and education, therapeutic and support programs at no cost to the Parkinson’s community. The grant will benefit nearly 1,800 people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers...
Medina County, TXdevinenews.com

Full approval on Pfizer vaccine, four more deaths reported

Press Release August, 23, 2021–First, FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years of age and older. This is a great achievement for public health and should help boost public confidence in vaccine safety. The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available under an emergency use authorization (EUA) for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Posted by
Indy100

This woman is now $2m richer – because she got vaccinated

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...
Public HealthRoll Call Online

Rising hospitalizations aren’t only about COVID-19 cases

Hospitals across the country are reaching capacity, the result not only of increasing COVID-19 cases, but also side effects of the pandemic, from delayed surgeries that are now urgent to mental health problems among children. Exacerbating the problem, hospitals are facing new staffing challenges as doctors, nurses and other support...
Marshall, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

A MN RN Going Viral After Quitting Job Over Vaccine Mandate

More and more employers in the medical field have been requiring their staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That's what happened to Sarah Blom, a registered nurse from Atwater who studied nursing at Southwest State University in Marshall, MN, according to her Facebook profile . When Blom received an email from her employer about the vaccine mandate this August, she decided to draw a line in the sand.
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

New Stimulus Checks Is Here

The possibility for the recurring rounds of the federal aid stimulus check payments is only diminishing with time. It appears that the federal government will not be providing the money to the citizens of the United States of America. However, there are a few states that are trying their best to ensure that the people receive the money as they have received a total of 200 billion USD in order to meet the demands and challenges faced due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The deadline by which the money must be distributed in the 31st of the month of December. And following this, some states have even begun providing stimulus check money.

Comments / 0

Community Policy