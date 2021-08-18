Washington Capitals: Ilya Samsonov will have a lot to prove in 2021
Ilya Samsonov, Washington Capitals Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports. When the Washington Capitals re-signed Ilya Samsonov to a one year contract extension worth $2 million a message was sent to the young Russian. He was re-signed to a bridge deal to prove that he belongs as the number one starter. It will be a position battle to watch this training camp, who gets the start on opening night Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers?www.chatsports.com
