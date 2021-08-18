Agapito Lázaga

AS YOU KNOW…Ty France hit a game-tying home run in the 9th inning yesterday…he followed it up with a go-ahead RBI single in the 11th in the Mariners 6–3 win at Houston…but, DID YOU KNOW?…that France became just the 2nd Mariners player in team history to record a game-tying RBI in the 9th and a go-ahead RBI in extras in the same game?…France joined Jim Presley, who hit a game-tying, 2-run homer in the 9th inning on April 8, 1986 off California Angels pitcher Donnie Moore…Presley followed it up with a walk-off grand slam in the 10th off Ken Forsch to give the Mariners an 8–4 win on Opening Day…AND LASTLY…France is 1 of 3 MLB players to accomplish the feat this season, joining Gleyber Torres-NYY on May 8 vs.