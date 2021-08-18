Cancel
Baseball

Agapito Lázaga

baseball-reference.com
 8 days ago

Negro League player stats include league games, interleague games (against major Negro League competition), and games against select top-level independent Black Baseball teams. Player stats do not include the extensive amount of exhibitions and barnstorming games Negro League teams often played. Negro League data is not complete. Research is still ongoing and we’ll continue to publish updates as more information becomes available. More about data coverage.

www.baseball-reference.com

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
NESN

USA Baseball Manager: Triston Casas Has ‘Highest Upside’ On Team

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Recalls Jimmy Hayes As Someone Who Was 'Full Of Life'. It’s no small feat for Triston Casas to impress Mike Scioscia. The manager of the USA Baseball team at the Tokyo Olympics told Baseball America on Wednesday the Red Sox prospect has the “highest upside” of anyone on the squad. Casas hit .217 with three home runs and eight RBIs and a .652 slugging percentage in six appearances at the Summer Games, helping Team USA win the silver medal.
MLBbaseball-reference.com

Kal Daniels

5-11, 195lb (180cm, 88kg) Draft: Drafted by the New York Mets in the 3rd round of the 1982 MLB January Draft-Regular Phase from Middle Georgia State University (Macon, GA) and the Cincinnati Reds in the 1st round (7th) of the 1982 MLB June Draft-Secondary Phase from Middle Georgia State University (Macon, GA).
Baseballbaseball-reference.com

Pepper Daniels

MLBbaseball-reference.com

Jeff Clement

Positions: Pinch Hitter, First Baseman and Catcher. Draft: Drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 12th round of the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft from Marshalltown HS (Marshalltown, IA) and the Seattle Mariners in the 1st round (3rd) of the 2005 MLB June Amateur Draft from University of Southern California (Los Angeles, CA).
Seattle, WALookout Landing

8/23/21: Open Game Thread

What an absolutely wild game yesterday. After a sorely needed, chaotic win, the Mariners are headed to Oakland for a two-game set, and splitting this series at the very least is crucial to keeping those slim playoff hopes alive. Seattle took three of four from them in late July, and they look to keep that vibe going tonight.
MLBWBOY

Alek Manoah maintains record pace in Toronto

Alek Manoah and his heaters burned the pitcher’s name into the WVU baseball record books in 2019. Just two years later, he’s doing the same thing in the big leagues for the Toronto Blue Jays. The former Mountaineer ace started his 13th game for the Blue Jays on Monday against...
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Adam Wainwright threw eight shutout innings as the St. Louis Cardinals topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0. The right-hander picked up his 12th win by striking out nine and allowing just two hits. The Cardinals are off today. Interleague. The Kansas City Royals completed the three-game sweep over the Chicago Cubs...
MLBwincountry.com

Tigers win in extra innings, Miguel Cabrera gets 500th home run

TORONTO, ONTARIO (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is the 28th player in MLB history to hit 500 career home runs. Cabrera reached the milestone in the top of the sixth inning off of Toronto’s Steven Matz during the Tigers’ 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The 2012 Triple Crown winner is also now 46 hits away from reaching 3,000 for his career.
MLBbaseball-reference.com

Laymon Ramsey

MLBchatsports.com

Mariners GameDay — August 23 at Oakland

AS YOU KNOW…Ty France hit a game-tying home run in the 9th inning yesterday…he followed it up with a go-ahead RBI single in the 11th in the Mariners 6–3 win at Houston…but, DID YOU KNOW?…that France became just the 2nd Mariners player in team history to record a game-tying RBI in the 9th and a go-ahead RBI in extras in the same game?…France joined Jim Presley, who hit a game-tying, 2-run homer in the 9th inning on April 8, 1986 off California Angels pitcher Donnie Moore…Presley followed it up with a walk-off grand slam in the 10th off Ken Forsch to give the Mariners an 8–4 win on Opening Day…AND LASTLY…France is 1 of 3 MLB players to accomplish the feat this season, joining Gleyber Torres-NYY on May 8 vs.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves have forgotten how to pitch to Giancarlo Stanton

An old foe of the Atlanta Braves is wreaking havoc in this short series vs. the Yankees. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) In the current series, slugger Stanton has provided nearly all of the Yankee offense. Used to be that the Atlanta Braves could handle him. Monday night: a homer...
MLBbaseball-reference.com

Jayson Nix

Positions: Third Baseman, Second Baseman and Shortstop. 5-11, 195lb (180cm, 88kg) Draft: Drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 1st round (44th) of the 2001 MLB June Amateur Draft from Midland HS (Midland, TX). High School: Midland HS (Midland, TX)
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (8/24): Royals, Cardinals drop games

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in MLB action on Tuesday. St. Louis Cardinals (63-61): The Cardinals couldn’t quite rally back from a four-run deficit in taking a 4-3 loss to Detroit. Nolan Arenado led the offense with a double and two RBI while Jack Flaherty lasted just two innings on the mound. The right-hander allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in falling to 9-2.
MLBbaseball-reference.com

Ken Jackson

Draft: Drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 3rd round of the 1982 MLB January Draft-Regular Phase from Angelina College (Lufkin, TX) and the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1st round (17th) of the 1982 MLB June Draft-Secondary Phase from Angelina College (Lufkin, TX). School: Angelina College (Lufkin, TX)

