Opinion: Commentary: Childcare in Fairfax County: A Labor of Love

By Ellisa Blake
mcleanconnection.com
 8 days ago

Ellisa Blake is Fairfax County School Aged Child Care head teacher and SEIU Virginia 512 union member. As our Fairfax community is preparing to return to school in just a couple of weeks, we’re also approaching a major opportunity to transform our county for the better. While the Board of Supervisors moves closer to passing a collective bargaining ordinance, workers are uniting in our union, SEIU Virginia 512, to ensure that the Board provides the meaningful rights necessary to strengthen workers’ voices and improve resources. Like many county employees, I am pushing for the right to collectively bargain. My colleagues and I are in this fight because of our love for Fairfax families and our dedication to providing essential services.

