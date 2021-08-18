Oxytocin Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments
Industry interest in the neuropeptide hormone oxytocin has surged on the back of the profound role it has in human evolution. The peptide hormone is implicated in numerical physiological processes. It releases pain relief, notably in muscles and joints. Most prominently, it facilitates birth, lactation, and maternal behavior. For instance, the oxytocin market has evolved underpinned by research in expanding the functions of oxytocin beyond its use in inducing labor.www.biospace.com
