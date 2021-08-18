Assistive Listening Devices Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

According to the report, the global FFPE tissue samples market was valued over US$ 1.64 Bn in 2020, and it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2031. FFPE is a form of preparation and preservation for biopsy specimens, which helps in diagnostic/drug development, experimental research, and examination. A tissue sample is first fixed in formalin, also known as formaldehyde, to preserve vital structures and the proteins within the tissue. Subsequently, the tissue is embedded in a paraffin wax block; this helps for examination under a microscope. The global FFPE tissue samples market is expected to be driven by the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector during the forecast period.