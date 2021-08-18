Assistive Listening Devices Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments
A wide range of assistive listening devices (ALDs) act as hearing aids to help individuals improve the communication of individuals with hearing loss. They are amplification equipment to improve the accessibility to speech signals, where the affected use these in conjunction with hearing aids, or in place of hearing aids. Advances in electronics used in assistive listening devices have led to them being equipped with modern broadcasting systems, thereby propelling the evolution of the assistive listening devices market.
