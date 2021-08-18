Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market: Increase in the number of people living with kidney cancer to drive the market

The minimal residual diseases refer to those conditions wherein leukemic cells remain inside the body of a patient after and during the treatment process. The existing treatment procedure of cancer, which is radiotherapy or chemotherapy and these procedures are not able to remove all the carcinogenic cells from the patient’s body. It could further become a reason for malignancy of the dreaded disease. As such test for minimal residual disease is extremely beneficial so as to ascertain the presence of leukemic cells, if any, during and after treatment of cancer. The various methods of treatment that are deployed during the onset of the condition comprise minimal residual disease confirmatory test so as to test the efficacy of cancer treatments and to decide on the future course of treatment. Growing importance of the test is likely to bolster growth of the global minimal residual disease market in the years to come. The procedure helps in making a forecast about cell proliferation and recurrence of cancer through its ability to make quantitative measurement.