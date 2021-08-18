Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market: Increase in the number of people living with kidney cancer to drive the market
Latest estimates by the American Cancer Society highlight that the United States will witness addition of around 73,750 new patients diagnosed with kidney cancer. Further, these estimates emphasize that approximately 14,830 people from this country will die due to kidney cancer. These estimations signify the increased need for early diagnosis of this disease. This scenario is suggestive of the potential development opportunities for vendors working in the global kidney cancer diagnostics market throughout the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.www.biospace.com
