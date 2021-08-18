Cancel
1: Technological Innovations in the Healthcare Set to Propel Polysaccharide Hemostatic System Sales

Polysaccharide Hemostatic Systems become highly Sought-after as Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Rises. The Fact.MR market survey on the polysaccharide hemostatic testing market provides insights into recent developments across various segments in the market products, applications, and end-users. It also highlights growth strategies adopted by vendors to improve sales in the market.

#Health Care#Healthcare System#Market Research#Technological Innovations#Endoclot Plus Inc#Phs#Cryolife Inc
IndustryMyChesCo

Nexteon Technologies Announces Technology Agreement with The Innovation Laboratory

AMBLER, PA — Nexteon Technologies, Inc. announced this week that it has signed an exclusive technology agreement with Portland, Oregon-based The Innovation Laboratory, Inc. (TIL). Through this new partnership, the companies will collaborate to evaluate Nexteon’s SecureTrack™ technology. This includes collecting and sharing surveillance data from Nexteon’s prototype ADS-B receiver network and developing algorithms that extract turbulence impact information. TIL will also support Nexteon’s flight testing and verification of SecureTrack’s capabilities.
Businessbiospace.com

Medical Laser Systems Sales to Surge by 8.5% CAGR through 2031 as Minimally Invasive Surgeries Seal their Dominance in Healthcare

At US$ 7.5 Bn in 2021 Medical Laser Systems Sales to Increase by US$ 3.5 Bn Since 2020. The study of the medical laser systems market discloses key growth drivers boosting the market growth. The market research report also provides insights into medical laser systems demand outlook in terms of product type and application. As per Fact.MR, surging adoption of laser-based treatments for chronic diseases to remain the chief growth driver.
Danville, PAbeckershospitalreview.com

Innovation to solve problems: Geisinger's strategy for healthcare transformation

Karen Murphy, PhD, RN, executive vice president and chief innovation and digital transformation officer for Geisinger in Danville, Pa., joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to talk about innovation amid the pandemic and how technology improves healthcare delivery. Below is an excerpt of that conversation. Click here to hear the entire...
Healthaithority.com

Evive Awarded Patent for Healthcare Recommendation and Prediction System

Evive has been awarded a patent for their Healthcare Recommendation and Prediction System by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Evive’s innovative new capability is the first to provide patients real time price transparency and treatment options at point of care, dramatically improving the healthcare experience. Evive, the leader...
Agricultureetftrends.com

The WDNA ETF: Investing in Healthcare Innovation

As has been widely noted over the past 18 months, the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated dramatic shifts in a myriad of sectors and industries. One of the obvious members of that group is healthcare. While many limit that theme to vaccine development, broader healthcare innovation is taking off in notable fashion, putting the spotlight on an array of related investment opportunities, including the WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA).
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Competitive Healthcare landscape in the face of veering Technological upswings

The business landscape is continuing to change. Millennials’ attitude is evolving into a more consumeristic one. Technological advances are perpetual, and so are the market behavior and public relations of the 21st Century. The trend is seamlessly affecting every industry, which includes physician practice and healthcare at large. But not many physicians are embracing such transformation with entirety. There seems to be an expanding vacuum of market adaptation in existence that has pricked the healthcare system.
Marketsbiospace.com

Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Technological Advancement and Adoption of State-of-the-art Techniques is Supporting the Market Growth

Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Overview. Used to stimulate motor nerves, muscle stimulation devices are set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. They use reasonably low voltage and that adds to their popularity. As per Transparency Market Research, the global muscle stimulation devices market will record steady growth over the stated period. And, multiple trends and growth drivers will keep the market buoyant. Some of the reasons include benefits such as non-evasive electrotherapy, cheaper option and portability, reduction in pain, no side effects, and growing number of people opting for physical exercises, where these devices can be used to aid warm-up and even rehabilitation in case of an injury. It is quite pertinent to note here that impressive opportunities will arise as a result of this growth.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Voice technology opens new avenues for at-home healthcare

The dynamic world of voice technology is impacting healthcare through a number of use cases, as technologies like natural language processing allow computers to understand what humans can say – and allowing computers to speak back. In a HIMSS21 Digital discussion between David Metcalf, director of UCF's institute for simulation...
Industrybiospace.com

Medical Device Technologies Demand will total US$ 563 Bn in 2031 with Over 2/5th of Sales Originating in North America

Diabetes Care Devices Remain Highly Sought-after in Medical Device Technologies Market, Demand to Rise at 6% CAGR through 2031. The medical device technologies market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers medical device technologies demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including type and end user. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase medical device technologies sales.
Marketsbiospace.com

Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Advent of New Technology to Drive Global Market

According to the report, the global vessel sealing devices market was valued over US$ 4.21 Bn in 2020, and it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2031. Vessel sealing devices are used to seal the vessel wall by denaturing the collagen and elastin in the wall and completely occluding the blood vessel. Most common energy-based devices such as bipolar, ultrasonic, and hybrid are used in surgeries. Major factors expected to drive the global vessel sealing devices market during the forecast period include an increase in the global geriatric population, rise in the prevalence of accidental surgeries, and advancements in vessel sealing devices with minimal invasive surgeries.
Marketsbiospace.com

Home Diagnostics Market: Technological Advancements in Healthcare Sector Improve Efficiency of Remote Diagnostics

According to the report, the global home diagnostics market was valued over US$ 5.34 Bn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2031. Home diagnostics, also referred to as at-home diagnostics, enables patients or users to conduct different types of tests directly at home. These test kits are usually used to track a current health condition, diagnose a previously undiagnosed medical issue, or provide information on personal health traits. These tests play an important role in the ongoing attempts to improve people's engagement in their healthcare. It is critical that the results are accurate and easily accessible to end users.
Marketsbiospace.com

Vitrification Market Detailed Analysis with Forecast to 2030

Vitrification has developed with the growing number of fertility preservation techniques. These techniques are efficient to preserve specimens that reduce preservation time as well as minimize cryoprotectants exposure. It has spurred growth in the vitrification market and also added lucrative opportunities for revenue generation. The field is anticipated as a...
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Mosaic Insurance and DXC Technology Launch Innovative Technology Platform for Specialty Insurance

HAMILTON, Bermuda & TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2021-- Mosaic Insurance and DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced the successful launch of an innovative new insurance technology platform that increases the speed at which specialty insurance is sold, underwritten and serviced. Together with DXC’s business-process expertise and technology, Mosaic, a next-generation global specialty insurer, will refine underwriting, simplify transactions, and process claims and assess risks faster. Mosaic also streamlines end-to-end processing and provides real-time access to data.
Marketsbiospace.com

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Fluoroscopy to Dominate the Global Market

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global orthopedic navigation systems market was valued at US$ 299.2 Mn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2031. Orthopedic navigation systems are being developed with the goal of analyzing pre-, intra-, and/or postoperative data in many modalities and providing an augmented reality 3-D visualization environment to enhance surgical orthopedic operation clinical results.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

(PDF) Speaker Amplifier Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts 2020 - 2027 | Cirrus, Maxim, ROHM, NXP Semiconductors

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Speaker Amplifier Market by Power (Low Power (Less Than 5W) and Mid Power (5W to 25W)), and End Use (Computer, Phones, Tablets, Over-Ear Headphones, TWS, Home Entertainment, Commercial, Automotive, Portable, Smart Home, IoT, Wearable, and AR/VR): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Speaker Amplifier Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

How COVID-19 is Still Changing the Biopharma Industry, Now and in the Future

The development of COVID-19 vaccines, which took only months from the initial gene sequencing to the time shots were in arms, was the biggest story of 2020 alongside the pandemic itself. It’s still one of the largest areas of interest for biopharma companies worldwide, according to just-released data from Informa Connect Life Sciences’ report, COVID-19 One Year On: Impacts on the Global Life Sciences Industry 2021.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

ECG Monitoring System Market Sales Data Reveal Exciting Growth with Steady CAGR Value, Industry New Leaders - GE Healthcare, Royal Philips, Nihon Kohden, Schiller, Opto Circuits, OSI Systems, Johnson and Johnson

The ECG Monitoring System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In ECG Monitoring System Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.

