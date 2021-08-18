Cannabis Cultivation Market Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Since Uruguay became the first country to legalize Marijuana in 2013, many others like Canada have followed suit. Still others who haven’t yet legalized it, like Netherlands and Portugal, are moving to a much relaxed framework. Denmark for instance, has allowed limited sales of low-strength cannabis through cafes and in Poland, people can now buy it for medical purpose through few pharmacies. All this along with a growing demand for the product across age groups for either medical or recreational purposes is leading to a stellar CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for the global cannabis cultivation market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.www.biospace.com
