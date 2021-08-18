Win a Multifunction Travel Bag

Made for everyday life and emergencies alike, the MOVESME multifunctional hoodie overalls are apparel like no other. These multifunctional overalls are great for any situation that requires physical strength. So, if you find yourself caught in an earthquake, tsunami, hurricane, flood, or other situation, you’ll want to have these on. Designed by a Japanese company affected by the deadly 2011 earthquake, these overalls are both useful and stylish. In fact, if you’re participating in restoration, volunteer activities, camping, agriculture, DIY work, and more, the MOVESME is for you. They have a reversible hood, customizable external pouches and pockets, and a multifunctional waist apron. Made of Cordura®️, their universal design boasts enhanced visibility and offers other features. For example, you can carry all your evacuation tools around your waist in the attachable pouches—leaving room to carry people on your back if necessary. The MOVESME designers thought of everything.