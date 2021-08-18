Cancel
Politics

Census releases local population counts for redistricting

By Valley Journal
valleyjournal.net
 8 days ago

MONTANA — The last decade has shown important changes in Montana’s population based on the release of the 2020 Census Redistricting Data. The state’s population grew 10 percent over the decade. Most of Montana’s counties continued to grow from 2010 to 2020, although slower than the previous decade. Gallatin grew the fastest both in number of residents (29,447) and in percentage growth (33 percent). Rosebud County lost the most residents (904) over the decade, and Liberty County had the largest percentage decline (16 percent). The average growth in urban counties and those counties west of the Continental Divide was higher than that of rural or eastern counties.

