Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, MT

County Commissioner responds to irrigation issues, requests comments

By Valley Journal
valleyjournal.net
 8 days ago

The August 4th Valley Journal published an article related to the collection of irrigation fees by the Lake County Treasurer’s Office. For decades the treasurer has collected those fees and distributed them to the districts upon demand. The Lake County Commissioners are considering ending this service due to the recent passage of the Montana Water Rights Protection Act. The article included numerous comments made by Janette Rosman, a member of the Flathead Irrigation District Board of Directors, and it is those comments that I feel need to be addressed.

www.valleyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polson, MT
Lake County, MT
Government
State
Montana State
County
Lake County, MT
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Property Taxes#4th Valley Journal#Flathead#Mwrpa#Interior#The Confederated Salish#Kootenai Tribes#Bia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy