Governor increases access to affordable housing

In this issue, I discuss how the local option tax can be used to support quality of life through investment in public spaces that serve everyone. I recognize that this topic can sound tone deaf right now, in the pandemic era amid a housing crisis. However, parks and open space that are accessible and designed to serve the whole community offer affordable recreation and quality of life that is important for everyone’s health, well-being and happiness. Quality of life supports economic opportunity and success. As a community, we should continue to invest our resources in public spaces even while we are focused on other important issues like housing and public health.