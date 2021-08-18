Governor increases access to affordable housing
MONTANA — Governor Greg Gianforte announced the state will invest up to $15 million to fund affordable housing projects across Montana. “Supply chain disruptions and shutdowns from COVID-19 have limited the housing supply, driven up prices, and made finding an affordable home increasingly out of reach for many hardworking Montanans,” Gianforte said. “These funds will provide nearly 1,000 affordable homes for low-income, elderly and disabled Montanans.”www.valleyjournal.net
