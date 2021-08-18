From the big to small screen
I have a question for you: When was the last time you sat down and watched a movie? The last time you watched an episode of a show? I don’t know about you, but the frequency I indulge in one is very different from the other. More broadly, I have noticed a similar trend amongst my peers with an overwhelming preference for scripted TV shows over movies. Upon further investigation, this trend appears to be systemic in the entertainment industry. From 2010 to 2020, the number of TV shows on Netflix jumped from 530 to 2,108, and in the same period, the number of movies fell from 6,755 to 3,730, according to Reelgood. So what is behind this?www.valleyjournal.net
