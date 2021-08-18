Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Mustang roundups fuel deepening debate as drought grips West

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, JAMES ANDERSON, Associated Press
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOOELE, Utah — The sound of the helicopter propeller thundered across the horizon as it dipped down toward mustangs dotting the golden brown plain. The horses burst into a gallop at the machine's approach, their high-pitched whinnies rising into the dry air. That helicopter roundup in the mountains of western...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
34K+
Followers
35K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Volunteers#Sage Grouse#Mustang#Utah State University#The U S Border Patrol#Onaqui#Blm#Americans#Mcdonald#Western#Congress#Europeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Arizona Stateshorelinemedia.net

US West, Mexico to see water use cuts amid drought

U.S. officials have declared the first-ever water shortage from the Colorado River that serves millions of people in the West. Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will see cuts in 2022 in their shares of water supplies from reservoirs fed by the river. (August 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Report: Drought In Western Colorado Forces Largest Wild Horse Roundup In State History

RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4) — Earlier this month, the Bureau of Land Management began the largest roundup of wild horses in the history of Colorado — and it’s all due to the extreme drought in western Colorado. The weekly drought update just released for Colorado shows almost no change. Extreme and Exceptional Drought persists on the Western Slope. The NE corner did see a small expansion of "abnormally dry" conditions. #cowx #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @DaveCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 pic.twitter.com/uMmPFvtMHI — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) August 12, 2021 The drought is so extreme over there that the wild horse herds don’t have enough water to sustain them. So far, the BLM has captured at least 303 horses. FILE: Wild horses in the Sand Wash herd management area located 45 miles west of Craig, Colorado, in the Sand Wash Basin. (credit: Joe Amon/Getty Images) “The next closest was 10 years ago in a roundup east of Colorado Highway 139 in the Piceance East Douglas Herd Management Area, in which 276 horses were gathered,” the Steamboat Pilot reported. The captured horses will be made available for adoption. Read more from the Steamboat Pilot.
EnvironmentNational Audubon Society

Drought? This Is What Climate Change Looks like in the West

Living back East for a few years, I missed the expansive bright blue skies of the Rockies. Now that I’ve returned to the West, I’m remembering the smoky haze that fills the sky. I’m remembering how the smell of summer has turned into the smell of smoke from wildfires. How the ash from fires hundreds of miles away sometimes coats your car and porch furniture. But it’s getting worse.
AnimalsPosted by
CBS News

Wild horse round-up in drought-stricken West sparks debate

As a megadrought ravages the West, animal rights advocates and the Bureau of Land Managment are at odds over how to deal with a rising population of wild horses that live and graze on public lands. National Geographic's wildlife reporter Natasha Daly joins CBSN's Lana Zak with the details.
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

Drought Climate Observatory

Scientists launch effort to collect water data in US West. Federal scientists are launching an effort to better understand the hydrology in the U.S. West. The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday announced a new kind of climate observatory near the headwaters of the Colorado River. Scientists say data gathered from the equipment will help better predict rain and snowfall in the region and determine how much of it will flow through the river. The multimillion-dollar effort led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory begins next week. The Colorado River serves 40 million people in several states and Mexico. A recent shortage declaration means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico won't get their full allocations of water next year.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

More heat in store; drought pattern holds firm grip

It’s certainly been a tough summer across North Idaho and the rest of the Inland Empire. On Sunday we had our 43rd day with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. At Spokane International Airport, there have been 46 days with highs at or above the 90-degree mark.
Energy Industrybondbuyer.com

As drought hammers the West, desalination among tactics in play

In California, some communities are contemplating desalination and other ways of stretching water supply after two exceptionally dry winters. California relies on precipitation from November through April to provide the water it uses throughout the year. The two dry winters have left reservoirs at low levels with months to go before hoped-for winter rains and snowfall.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Drought and Climate Change Shift Tree Disease in Sierra Nevada

Even pathogens have their limits. When it gets too hot or too dry, some pathogens — like many living things — search for cooler, wetter and more hospitable climes. Ecologists have questioned if a warming, drying climate is connected to the spread of plant disease, but detecting a climate change fingerprint has been elusive.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Thunderstorms, heat fuel wildfires burning across West

The danger of new fires erupting across the West because of unstable weather conditions added to the burden already faced by overstretched crews battling blazes across the region. Thunderstorms pushed flames in Northern California on Saturday closer to two towns not far from where the Dixie Fire last week destroyed...
Congress & CourtsFOX21News.com

Congressman Joe Neguse urges Biden to issue federal disaster declaration

WASHINGTON – Congressman Joe Neguse, Chair of the U.S. Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, wrote a letter alongside 32 of his colleagues urging the Biden administration to support the western governors’ recent Federal Emergency Management Agency drought disaster declaration request issued on Monday, Aug. 16. The governors’...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
HealthPosted by
Indy100

This woman is now $2m richer – because she got vaccinated

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.

Comments / 0

Community Policy