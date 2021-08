It's officially happening. Netflix has dropped the trailer for Season 6 of "Nailed It!" on YouTube. Not bad considering that the previous season just launched in March. For those that have managed to miss the first five seasons and yet clicked here anyway, the show is essentially like the various "Baking Championship" specials but with the twist that no one who competes can actually bake. So, you can expect lots of laughs in this show as incompetency triumphs over ambition. As Netflix itself describes "Nailed It!" on YouTube, "It's part reality contest, part hot mess, and you can't look away."