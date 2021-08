Provo, Utah – South Field. Ohio State is set the open the season on the road with a tough matchup at No. 15 BYU. The Cougars have won 10 or more games in 15 of the last 16 seasons and have lost just once at home in their last 22 home matches. The Buckeyes enter the season with a veteran group as 10 of 11 starters return from last year’s team that went to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.