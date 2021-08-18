Horn debuts, Beelsey homers, but Cubs fall to River Bandits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - Quad Cities scored in bunches to become the first team in the High-A Central to reach sixty wins on the season. It was a pitcher’s duel to kick things off, as each starter began the game in dominant fashion. Through the first four innings, South Bend’s Max Bain had allowed just two hits with two strikeouts to match. Anthony Veneziano, the High-A Central’s strikeout leader, had six strikeouts before Bradlee Beesley led off the fourth inning.