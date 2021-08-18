Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne SOUP opts for virtual format again for Aug. 26 event

By FROM STAFF REPORT
infortwayne.com
 8 days ago

Fort Wayne SOUP has opted to stay with an online format to select the next innovative project SOUP will support. The third of four events in 2021 will conclude Thursday, Aug. 26. The organization originally planned to be back in person for the first time since February 2020, but on Aug. 12 announced “the board evaluated the current environment of our community, as well as the latest CDC information and input from local healthcare providers, and has decided to pivot back to a virtual format for the event.”

