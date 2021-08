COMSTOCK PARK – Cedar Springs and Rockford High Schools are considered neighboring schools. But when it comes to clashing on the football field, they are decades apart. That will change on Sept. 2, however, when the Red Hawks travel to Rockford to take on the Rams in a Week 2 non-conference game. According to the www.michigan-football.com, it marks the first time that the Rams and Red Hawks have played since Rockford beat Cedar Springs 46-0 in 1981.