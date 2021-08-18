A photojournalist for the Los Angeles Times captured graphic images of wounded Afghans after Taliban fighters used lethal weapons to maintain crowd control at the airport

Taliban leaders say the militant organization that once ruled Afghanistan with terror is trying to move away from its image of the past. It is an image that included beatings, kidnappings, rape, and mutilations. On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, “We don’t want Afghanistan to be a battlefield anymore, from today onward, war is over.” But actions by its followers suggest otherwise. Members of the Taliban have been seen beating Afghans who are trying to gain access to the airport in Kabul. Los Angeles Times photojournalist Marcus Yam caught some of the brutal acts on camera.