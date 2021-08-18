Cancel
Public Safety

A photojournalist for the Los Angeles Times captured graphic images of wounded Afghans after Taliban fighters used lethal weapons to maintain crowd control at the airport

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least six people were wounded outside the Kabul Airport by Taliban fighters using lethal weapons to maintain crowd control. Photographer Marcus Yam captured harrowing photos of the violence, which he described as “indiscriminate.”. He said he saw one Taliban fighter fire into “the crowd, smiling at another Taliban fighter...

