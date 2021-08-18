Freeform Cancels Josh Thomas Comedy Series – Talesbuzz

The Emmys found a lot of new ways to laugh this year… but which comedy series will take home the gold?. The Outstanding Comedy Series category has seen an almost complete turnover, with seven of last year’s eight nominees — including reigning champ Schitt’s Creek — out of the running. Thankfully, a fresh crop of new shows has risen up to take over the category, led by presumed frontrunner Ted Lasso, which charmed its way to 20 total nominations with its first season on Apple TV+. It’s joined by three fellow freshmen, and HBO Max can claim two of them, in the caustic stand-up dramedy Hacks and the Kaley Cuoco-led mystery The Flight Attendant. Plus, Netflix’s bubbly rom-com Emily in Paris scored a nod for its first season as well, merci beaucoup.