Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Depp’s $50M Defamation Case Against Heard Can Go Forward in U.S. – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(UPDATED with statement from Depp lawyer) Johnny Depp may think Hollywood is boycotting him, but a Virginia judge just handed the Minamata star a big win in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Already pursuing $100 million counterclaim, the Aquaman star attempted a Hail Mary move in April...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#U S#Against The Sun#Aquaman#Defendant#Plaintiff#Washington Post Op#Court#Rum Diary Co Star#Wme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesgamingideology.com

Johnny Depp Fans Demand Amber Heard Fired From Aquaman – Producer Responds

After Johnny Depp and Amber Heard clashed in a public lawsuit over claims that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was a “wife beater,” a petition was launched. The online appeal was made by fans of Depp who called for Heard to be fired from the upcoming DC Comics movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The petition, titled “Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2,” has garnered more than 1.85 million signatures at the time of writing.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Amber Heard Divorce Donations Come Into Question, Judge Sides With Johnny Depp In Petition

The continuing legal proceedings between divorced couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have reached another milestone. Thanks to Heard’s claim that she would donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity, Depp and his team have seized an opportunity to claim a victory in their ongoing efforts to prove whether or not those donations actually took place. And via a decision in the New York courts, it looks like an effort to look into the validity of those donations might be underway, as a judge has reportedly sided with Johnny Depp in his petition.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Johnny Depp: Great Court Victory in the War of the Roses

The defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp’s ex-wife will go to court – even though Amber Heard tried to have the lawsuit dismissed. Great success for Johnny Depp (58): The defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard (35) is not dismissed, as a judge from Virginia decided on Tuesday according to “USA Today”. That means the case will go to court next year. Presiding judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard’s third motion to dismiss the case for a variety of reasons.
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Johnny Depp's libel suit against Amber Heard will proceed

Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): Despite a devastating legal loss in the United Kingdom, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp will get a second libel trial to try to show that he didn't physically abuse his ex-wife Amber Heard. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Depp has been allowed to move forward with...
Celebrities96krock.com

Johnny Depp Can Sue Amber Heard In Defamation Suit For $50 Million

Johnny Depp has been granted permission to move forward with his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor is suing her over a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she wrote about surviving domestic violence, not naming Depp by name. However, she did accuse him of domestic violence amid their 2016 split, which he denied. Heard wrote at the time, “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

War of the Roses with Amber Heard : Johnny Depp hopes for Elon Musk – Entertainment

In his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is hoping for statements from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Hollywood star Johnny Depp (57, “The Secret Window”) wants to continue fighting for his reputation and against his ex-wife Amber Heard (34). After an unsuccessful trial against the British tabloid “The Sun”, he sues Heard in Virginia for delander and demands 50 million US dollars from his ex-wife for an article she wrote for the “Washington Post”. Depp expects help in the case of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (49). As “Deadline” reports, the entrepreneur has received a subpoena from Depp’s lawyers.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Amber Heard's Request To Dismiss $50 Million Johnny Depp Defamation Lawsuit Rejected, Actor 'Gratified By the Court's Decision'

Johnny Depp secured a win in his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The 58-year-old is allowed to move forward with his $50 million defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman actress after her request to dismiss the case was declined. Heard's petition came after Depp lost a libel case in the U.K. regarding an article by The Sun which called him a "wife beater" in the headline.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him in first interview since defamation case loss

Johnny Depp believes Hollywood is boycotting him after he lost his defamation lawsuit against The Sun newspaper. After his volatile relationship with Amber Heard came to an end, Depp sued the news outlet for referring to him as a "wife-beater" in a lengthy case that aired a lot of the couple’s dirty laundry and ultimately resulted in a loss for Depp. The situation led to the 58-year-old departing from his role in the Warner Bros. "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and it prompted MGM to shelve the release of his latest film "Minamata."
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Scores Win in $50 Million Legal Battle Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp was handed a legal win on Tuesday when a Virginia judge refused to dismiss his $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp had sued Heard for defamation over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote detailing abuse allegations. Heard sought to dismiss it on the grounds that a similar libel lawsuit Depp filed against the U.K. paper The Sun had been tossed in that country. Judge Penney Azcarate, however, remained unconvinced. “Defendant argues she was in privity with The Sun because they both had the same interest in the case,” Azcarate wrote. “The Sun’s interests were based on whether the statements the newspaper published were false. Defendant’s interests relate to whether the statements she published were false.” Ben Chew, Depp’s lawyer, told Deadline his client was “most gratified by the Court’s decision.”
marketresearchtelecast.com

Good news for Johnny Depp: new victory in his lawsuit against Amber Heard

In recent years, Hollywood and the whole world closely follows one of the most shocking scandals, in which there were complaints from both parties for physical attacks and moral damages. We are talking about the judicial conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who ended their marriage in the worst conditions and everything will be resolved in a court, where a great benefit for him has just been confirmed.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Amber Heard Fails To Get Johnny Depp Defamation Lawsuit Thrown Out

The courtroom battles between warring ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are far from over, and even though the former Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts star lamented the industry’s decision to boycott him, the actor has scored a significant win in the latest chapter of the never-ending saga.
MovieWeb

Johnny Depp Feels 'Gratified' After Judge Rules Libel Lawsuit Against Amber Heard Is Moving Forward

Johnny Depp will have another chance to prove he's been libeled. In November, Depp's career suffered a major blow in the UK when lost his libel lawsuit against the British tabloid that called him a "wife beater" based on allegations made by ex-wife Amber Heard. In the United States, the embattled actor has a separate libel suit against Heard directly, and that trial will still move forward as scheduled despite Depp's loss in the UK.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Johnny Depp Says He's Been "Banned From Hollywood" While Promoting His New Movie

In 2016, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced after roughly a year of marriage. Heard obtained a temporary restraining order against the actor, claiming he was physically and emotionally abusive to her. Since then, the former couple has been tangled up in a messy legal drama, with Depp most recently suing Heard for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit related to an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in which she detailed the alleged abuse. (That case is still making its way through the courts.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy