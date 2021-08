If Keeanu Benton has his way, Big Ten Conference offensive linemen are going to see a lot more of him this fall. Benton has spelled good things for the Badgers and difficult assignments for opponents through his two seasons on the University of Wisconsin’s defensive line. At 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds, Benton is a load to handle for just about any offensive lineman, but it’s his quick first two steps that truly separate him.