Robert De Niro spends 78th birthday in France with gal pal

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bull rages a bit quieter these days. Robert De Niro seems to be recovering well from the leg injury he sustained filming Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” earlier this year, celebrating his 78th birthday with a boat ride in France with a gal pal by his side.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy