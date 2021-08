Jefferson hits the road for the first time in 2021 this week. The Dragons travel to Lawrenceville to play Central Gwinnett from Region 8-AAAAAA. Jefferson (1-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) dominated the Black Knights last year 61-7, but they played a team that was far from its best. COVID-19 ravaged Central Gwinnett's season, it kept them from fully installing head coach Jason Thompson's system in his first year on the job. The Black Knight also had to play three games in the span of eight days at the end of last season. They finished the year 1-9 and winless in region play.