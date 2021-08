HAMILTON — For the first time since taking over as Hamilton's football coach three years ago, Phil Koops is expecting big things out of his Hawkeyes. His expectations were tempered during his first two seasons, for good reason. In year one he totally shifted the offense, going from a spread scheme to a complex flexbone triple option look. Then last season, COVID hit and injuries to key players piled up fast. But now, his players have mastered the offense and they have a ton of depth, with 44 players on the varsity roster, more than half of which are seniors.